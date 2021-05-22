Fifth Third Bancorp Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $580.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $675.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

