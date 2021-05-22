Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

