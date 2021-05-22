Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 141,034 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,034 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.41% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NCLH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 14,135,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,600,824. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

