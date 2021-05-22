Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.35

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 52018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,160 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

