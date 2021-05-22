Ferro’s (FOE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 1,036,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -359.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

