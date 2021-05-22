Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $138.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

