Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSLY stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 3,630,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,057. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

