FansTime 24 Hour Volume Reaches $500,863.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $998,048.93 and approximately $500,863.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

