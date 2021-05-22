Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.11 million.

NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.81.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

