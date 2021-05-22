F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 198,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,662. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.