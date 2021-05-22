Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,823.75 ($36.89).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,688.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,675.66. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.59.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

