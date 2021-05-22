Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $283.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

