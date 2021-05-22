Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

