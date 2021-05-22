Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.74. 4,033,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,409. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

