Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,456. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

