Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 182,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 42.2% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

