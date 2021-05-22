Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.21. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 198,448 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

