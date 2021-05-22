Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 5,462.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evergy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 954,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

