EUNO Market Cap Reaches $7.19 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $4,169.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.60 or 0.01053723 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000238 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,208,504,835 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

