Eugene F. Demark Sells 325 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $11,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 552,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
