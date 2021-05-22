Eugene F. Demark Sells 325 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $11,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 552,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.