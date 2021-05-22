Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $683,675.78 and $1,123.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00899971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

