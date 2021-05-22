ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 118,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

