Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,225.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

