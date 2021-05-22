Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PLx Pharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PLx Pharma in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

