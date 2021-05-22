Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

Shares of CAE opened at C$35.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$39.44.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

