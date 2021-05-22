Equitable Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 2,905,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

