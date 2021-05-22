Equitable Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of EQH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 2,905,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.65.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
