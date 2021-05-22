Equalizer (EQZ) Trading 64.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 64.3% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

