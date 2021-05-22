Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

