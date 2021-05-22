Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

