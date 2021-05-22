Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.