Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,853,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

