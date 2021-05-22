Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 66.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

