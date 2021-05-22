Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.14 ($15.46) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.46.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

