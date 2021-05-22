Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 101,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,772. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

