EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

