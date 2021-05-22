EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-$813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,535. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

