EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,535. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

