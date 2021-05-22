Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 15,000 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 274,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,431.44.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$116,250.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.31. The company had a trading volume of 931,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,255. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

