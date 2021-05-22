Energo Reaches Market Cap of $218,033.38 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Energo has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $218,033.38 and approximately $2,800.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00864745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

