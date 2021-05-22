Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDV. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

