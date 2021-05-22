Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $97.38. 195,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,593. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.