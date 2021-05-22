Eminer (EM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00945990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.