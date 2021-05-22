Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.