Ellaism 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $103,632.25 and $30.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.00 or 0.06293517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00160702 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,107,711 coins and its circulating supply is 45,056,380 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

