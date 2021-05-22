Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Hits $120.77 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $645,533.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00010528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.66 or 0.00880305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

