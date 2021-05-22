Elementis’ (ELM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

LON ELM opened at GBX 151.70 ($1.98) on Wednesday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.75 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.08 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.37.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

