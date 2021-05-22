Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.