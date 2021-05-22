Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:ESI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $23.56.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
