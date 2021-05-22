Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Tops $165.60 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $165.60 million and $1.50 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,865,525,652 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

