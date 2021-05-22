Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $66,529.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00916400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

