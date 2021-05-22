Edison International to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 296.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 506,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 378,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.